Man in officer-involved shooting dies; autopsy planned for Friday

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in West Richland last night is dead.

Officers were called out to a domestic disturbance on Hazelwood Drive, where 46-year-old Douglas West allegedly came outside armed with a shotgun.

Today, Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher released a statement, naming Deputy John Clary as the officer involved in the shooting.

Hatcher's statement went on to say Douglas West's wife was inside a bedroom in the house with a dresser pushed up against the bedroom door. She had told dispatchers her husband was arming himself with more than one weapon.

After West was shot, he was transported to Kadlec, where he later died.

The Benton County Coroner says his officer will do an autopsy Friday morning.

WEST RICHLAND, WA - On July 4th at about 10:40 p.m., officers from the West Richland Police Department and Benton County Deputy Sheriff John Clary responded to a physical domestic disturbance call at 3712 Hazelwood Drive, in West Richland involving a husband and wife.

The 50-year-old wife had called 911 to report the physical domestic disturbance and stated she was inside a bedroom with a dresser pushed against the bedroom door. The wife also stated her husband, 46-year-old Douglas West, was threatening officers and would go down swinging if officers came to the residence. The wife also stated her husband was arming himself with a shotgun and handgun and was still threatening officers.

The West Richland PD Officers and Deputy Clary arrived at the residence and shortly after arriving, a male armed with a shotgun exited the residence and failed to obey commands from officers to drop the gun. Shots were fired by Deputy Clary and the male dropped to the ground. The scene was secured and medics were brought in to help the male, who was identified as Douglas West.

The wife was located safe inside the residence. Douglas West was transported by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center for his injuries. None of the West Richland Officers or Deputy Clary were injured.

Per Department Policy, the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to the scene and is investigating the officer involved shooting. The SIU investigation is being led by the Richland Police Department. Further information will be available as the investigation continues.

The Benton County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the man involved in the officer-involved shooting is deceased. The Benton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy Friday morning.

WEST RICHLAND, WA - One man is in the hospital after being shot by a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy. Police responded to the 3700 Block of Hazelwood Drive Tuesday night for reports of a domestic violence situation.

NBC Right Now was the first news team on scene. Officers tell us the man came outside with at least one weapon and the deputy shot him. Medics took him to the hospital, no word on his conditions.

No officers have been injured. A Special Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

