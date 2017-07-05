Special Investigation Unit investigating officer involved shooting

WEST RICHLAND, WA - One man is in the hospital after being shot by a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy. Police responded to the 3700 Block of Hazelwood Drive Tuesday night for reports of a domestic violence situation.

NBC Right Now was the first news team on scene. Officers tell us the man came outside with at least one weapon and the deputy shot him. Medics took him to the hospital, no word on his conditions.

No officers have been injured. A Special Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.