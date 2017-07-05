West Richland Police investigating officer involved shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

West Richland Police investigating officer involved shooting

WEST RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting. Police say they responded to the 700 Block of Hazelwood Drive Tuesday night for reports of a domestic situation. 

One man was taken to the hospital and no officers have been injured.

This is a developing story. 

