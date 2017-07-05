West Richland Police investigating officer involved shootingPosted: Updated:
/
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
West Richland Police investigating officer involved shooting
West Richland Police investigating officer involved shooting
West Richland Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting.More >>
West Richland Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting.More >>
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Anthem singer
Anthem singer
Dialed In: Miner's
Dialed In: Miner's
Police standoff in Richland
Police standoff in Richland
Drone grounds helicopters
Drone grounds helicopters
Man runs fireworks show
Man runs fireworks show
Vacant lot fire
Vacant lot fire
How fires are named
How fires are named
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration