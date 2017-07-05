Firefighters investigating early morning house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters are warning people to make sure their smoke detectors are working after they helped save a family in Richland. The fire started on the back patio of a home on 1600 Block of Haines Avenue just before 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Chief Huntington with the Richland Fire Department says the smoke alarms woke the family up and everyone got out safely. They aren't sure if fireworks are to blame or not.

Firefighters from Richland and Benton County responded and blocked off the roadway while they battled the flames. Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.