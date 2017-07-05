Teen arrested in connection to Fourth of July shooting

UPDATE: 7/7:

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say they've arrested a suspect involved in a shooting from the Fourth of July. Officers arrested the 17-year-old near Tacoma and 13th in Sunnyside with the help of Sunnyside Police and the Department of Corrections.

Police arrested the teen without incident before bringing him back to the Tri-Cities. He's been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on investigative holds for assault in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted vehicle theft, and drive-by shooting. Police say because of the suspect's age, there's a high chance he will be tried as an adult in Superior Court.

Detectives got enough evidence from the scene which led them to the teen.

The victim was initially treated at Kadlec Medical Center, then airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane, where he's still in a medically-induced coma.

This is still an active investigation.

-------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 8:31 AM:

PASCO, WA- Sergeant Scott Warren with the Pasco Police Department says detectives are going through surveillance video in hopes of identifying a shooting suspect from Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. the suspect shot the victim inside an SUV as it traveled westbound on Lewis Street. The victim was driving at the time. The SUV hit a parked car to come to stop. The victim got out of the SUV and tried to flag down drivers nearby for help. The shooting suspect ran off.

Sergeant Warren says the victim was transported for injuries and is currently at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. No one else was hurt in the crash and shooting.

More details to follow as they become available.

--------------------------

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating an assault case in Pasco from Tuesday night. Police shut down Lewis Street from 14th to 17th while they investigated a shooting and accident.

It happened on Lewis near 15th just after 10:30 Tuesday night.

Police closed the road for a few hours during the investigation.

This is a developing story.