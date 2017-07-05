Man pleads not guilty after leading police on a chase

WALLA WALLA, WA - A Washington man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from a police chase he led in March. 30-year-old Andrae T. Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.



Officials say an officer in March tried to pull over the vehicle Jackson was driving when he turned away and accelerated. The vehicle Jackson was driving then hit a tree and he got out and started running away. Jackson was arrested a few days later after a warrant was issued.



He's facing charges of unlawful imprisonment, hit and run with property damage and third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license will be dismissed as part of the plea deal.



Jackson faces a jail term of two to six months.