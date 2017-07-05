Man being held on $200,000 bail after shooting in a housePosted: Updated:
-
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Man being held on $200,000 bail after shooting in a house
A Washington man is in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter.
Pasco police looking at surveillance video, trying to identify overnight shooting suspect
Pasco Police are investigating an assault case in Pasco from Tuesday night.
Man pleads not guilty after leading police on a chase
A Washington man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from a police chase he led in March.
Firefighters investigating early morning house fire in Richland
Firefighters are warning people to make sure their smoke detectors are working after they helped save a family in Richland.
Special Investigation Unit investigating officer involved shooting
One man is in the hospital after being shot by a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy.
Anthem singer
Dialed In: Miner's
Police standoff in Richland
