Man being held on $200,000 bail after shooting in a house

KENNEWICK, WA - A Washington man is in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter. Ross D. Palmer pleaded innocent Monday to one count of first-degree assault.



Palmer turned himself in Friday, two days after police say he went to relative's home while armed with a gun.



According to court documents, Jeremy Bond told officers Palmer pointed a gun at his head and fired. Documents say it was only because Alma Odom, Palmer's daughter, pushed the gun up that the bullet missed Bond and instead hit the ceiling.

Court documents state Bond told police Palmer then tried following him, and he heard Palmer say he would come back and kill all of them.



Palmer's trial is scheduled for August 28.