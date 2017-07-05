Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2017. Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center is one of only 105 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“We are honored to receive this award from the American College of Cardiology. Yakima Regional has been a Center of Excellence for cardiac care for many years. We offer the Valley’s only full spectrum of cardiac care, including open heart surgery and a 24/7 cardiac team,” said Bryan Braegger, Yakima Regional’s CEO.