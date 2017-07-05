Two Sheriff's officers retire after 30 years

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Deputy Dan Jonassen and Transport Officer Bert Marx both retired in June from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office after 30 years serving the citizens of Kittitas County.

Deputy Jonassen started as an ORV (Off Road Vehicle) enforcement deputy in 1987, was transferred as a line deputy in 1991, served as a detective and has been working as the Forest Service deputy for the last few years.

Officer Marx started work in the corrections facility in 1987, served as a training officer, corrections sergeant and corrections lieutenant. In 1996 Marx was credited with preventing the suicide of an inmate. In 2008 he was assigned as the Juvenile Transport and civil officer. Both officers were recognized as officers of the year in 1998.

"Deputy Jonassen and Officer Marx were outstanding officers demonstrating professionalism, discretion and dedication," said Sheriff Gene Dana. "Our county is a better place because of their hard work and sacrifice."