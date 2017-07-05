New weight loss study: is smell tied to weight gain?

BERKELEY, CA - An intriguing study out of UC Berkeley suggests having the ability to smell your food makes you gain more weight...at least, if you're a mouse.

Two lab mice ate the exact same amount of food in a high-fat diet, but the one on the right had its sense of smell temporarily eliminated.

The mouse on the left did not, and gained a lot of extra weight.

In fact, mice lost a tremendous amount of body fat when their sense of smell was turned off.

The researchers say that eliminating the animals' olfactory sense somehow prompted them to burn fat. It's unclear if the same would work on humans.