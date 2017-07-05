Residents living along Yakima River frustrated with increasing garbage problems

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Floating the Yakima River is synonymous with this time of year, but some West Richland residents aren't happy with the way some people are acting on the water.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with one family who has seen their fair share of issues.

Residents living along the Yakima River are frustrated. They're not just seeing kayakers and people floating along, but they're finding trash and debris littering their backyards.

"It looks like pig pens floating down the river, you see the rafts and then all the garbage floating behind them," said Jeff Clary, who lives on the Yakima River.

It's a story like this that prompted the West Richland Police Department to post to their Facebook page.

"You know you don't want to have to put a fence up and you don't want to have to fence your property, but we were forced to put cameras and stuff up and keep an eye on things that way," said Clary. "We've had a canoe and a boat stolen off of this shore in the last four years."

The piece of land Clary lives on has been in his family for decades, so he's passionate about preserving a river that he's spent his whole life on.

"We'll fill a boat or two full of garbage and come home and throw it in bags and take it to the garbage can."

Clary is more than willing to give a helping hand. He says he's let people use his phone, given dehydrated floaters water, and even driven them back to their cars. All he's asking for is the same respect in return.

"I grew up on it, so I love the river I think it's great that people use it, but let's not abuse it," he said. "Let's enjoy what we have and take advantage of what we have."