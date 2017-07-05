Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old woman

YAKIMA, WA (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Yakima pond on Monday.

The woman was identified as 45-year-old Kristina Burger.

Coroner Jack Hawkins said Wednesday her death was an apparent drowning and no signs of trauma were found on her body.

Officials are awaiting toxicology test results.

Burger's body was found Monday morning at Kiwanis Park.

Yakima police spokesman Mike Bastinelli says Burger was considered a transient and that officers are trying to learn what she had been doing in the days leading up to her death.