Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old womanPosted: Updated:
Selah students describe their trip of a lifetime to D.C. and New York
Learning about history in school can be hard for kids to relate to, because they didn't experience it.More >>
Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old woman
Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Yakima pond on Monday.More >>
Local doctors say sleep problems and heart disease go 'hand-in-hand'
We spend a third of our lives sleeping, and not getting enough z's could have some serious health risks.More >>
Two Sheriff's officers retire after 30 years
Deputy Dan Jonassen and Transport Officer Bert Marx both retired in June from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office after 30 years serving the citizens of Kittitas County.More >>
Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients
Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2017.More >>
Grandview woman celebrates turning 104 years old
The Fourth of July means celebrating our independence. But for one Grandview woman, it's even more special.More >>
Yakima Police find body floating in pond
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday morning for the woman's body found floating in a pond at Kiwanis Park.More >>
Fireworks to blame for Highway 12 Milepost 188 fire, now 85% contained
State Resources are being freed up to help local crews fighting the Highway 12-Milepost 188 fire burning in Naches.More >>
Garage catches fire early Tuesday morning in Yakima
Right now, firefighters are investigating a garage fire in Yakima.More >>
Kayakers find body floating in Yakima River
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered a body from the Yakima River.More >>
