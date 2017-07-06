Two adults and one child rescued from Columbia RiverPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Two adults and one child rescued from Columbia River
Two adults and one child rescued from Columbia River
A water rescue in Morrow County sends three to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia.More >>
A water rescue in Morrow County sends three to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia.More >>
Local baseball fan starts his own collection of foul balls
Local baseball fan starts his own collection of foul balls
The Tri-City Dust Devils may be on the road in Everett tonight, but when they're back in Gesa Stadium, a fan by the name of Cody Ramirez will be at the ball park waiting to see the team play...while also waiting for something else.More >>
The Tri-City Dust Devils may be on the road in Everett tonight, but when they're back in Gesa Stadium, a fan by the name of Cody Ramirez will be at the ball park waiting to see the team play...while also waiting for something else.More >>
Toni Reiboldt sentenced to 18 months prison for child rape
Toni Reiboldt sentenced to 18 months prison for child rape
We were in the courtroom today as a former Kennewick middle school teacher was sentenced for sex crimes against students, including child rape.More >>
We were in the courtroom today as a former Kennewick middle school teacher was sentenced for sex crimes against students, including child rape.More >>
Residents living along Yakima River frustrated with increasing garbage problems
Residents living along Yakima River frustrated with increasing garbage problems
Floating the Yakima River is synonymous with this time of year, but some West Richland residents aren't happy with the way some people are acting on the water.More >>
Floating the Yakima River is synonymous with this time of year, but some West Richland residents aren't happy with the way some people are acting on the water.More >>
Sheriff's deputies looking for drone pilot who hindered attack on Silver Dollar Fire
Sheriff's deputies looking for drone pilot who hindered attack on Silver Dollar Fire
Helicopters and airplanes fighting the Silver Dollar Fire near the Hanford site were forced to land Tuesday after a drone got in the way.More >>
Helicopters and airplanes fighting the Silver Dollar Fire near the Hanford site were forced to land Tuesday after a drone got in the way.More >>
Man in officer-involved shooting dies; autopsy planned for Friday
Man in officer-involved shooting dies; autopsy planned for Friday
The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in West Richland last night is dead.More >>
The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in West Richland last night is dead.More >>
Man being held on $200,000 bail after shooting in a house
Man being held on $200,000 bail after shooting in a house
A Washington man is in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter.More >>
A Washington man is in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter.More >>
Pasco police looking at surveillance video, trying to identify overnight shooting suspect
Pasco police looking at surveillance video, trying to identify overnight shooting suspect
Pasco Police are investigating an assault case in Pasco from Tuesday night.More >>
Pasco Police are investigating an assault case in Pasco from Tuesday night.More >>