Two adults and one child rescued from Columbia River

MORROW COUNTY, OR - A water rescue in Morrow County sends three to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say 42-year-old Jose Vargas, his three-year-old daughter and his 89-year-old father, Lorenzo Vargas took off on a jet ski from Crowe Butte Park earlier today.



Their family members called police after they hadn't seen the three on the jet ski for more than an hour. Deputies, along with fire crews from Paterson, responded to search the Columbia River. They found the 89-year-old clinging to the jet ski. Life Flight was called in to assist with the water rescue of the father and young girl. The two were found across the river on the Oregon side. Deputies and other with boats nearby also helped in the search.



All three were taken to Trios Health and fortunately they all had been wearing life jackets.