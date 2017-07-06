Officials estimate more than 5,000 acres burned in Rattlesnake Hills Fire

4:30 PM UPDATE:

EAST VALLEY, WA - More than 100 firefighters are battling the Rattlesnake Hills Fire.

The fire started overnight. Reporter Veronica Padilla learned that it started around 10:00 p.m., and has already destroyed more than 5,000 acres.

The fire started on the northeast corner of Rattlesnake Hills off I-82. It's currently burning in four jurisdictions, and in Yakima County Fire Districts #4 and #5 as well as BLM and state DNR land.

No structures have been lost, but 25-30 structures are currently under threat from the fire.

One big concern is the air quality impact this fire is having. Officials recommend those with respiratory issues to be extra careful.

The weather will be a factor in this fire...the wind hasn't been too bad today, but that could change at any time. Low humidity and temps approaching 100 degrees will cause a lot of fatigue for firefighters.

-----------------------------------------

7:48 AM UPDATE:

EAST VALLEY, WA - Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the 4th alarm brush fire has burned 3,000 to 5,000 acres and is 0% contained. No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been damaged. Several homes are still being threatened.

Helicopters have been called out to help fight the flames.

-----------------------------------------

EAST VALLEY, WA - Firefighters are trying to get control of a third alarm brush threatening homes in East Valley. It started near the 3200 Block of Thorp Road around 11 Wednesday night.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the fire has burned about 2,000 acres since starting. There are are no mandatory evacuations in place but firefighters are strongly encouraging people to leave the area. There is full structure protection in place for homes in the area.

Red Cross had an emergency shelter set up at Roosevelt Elementary school, but they have since closed it.

This is a developing story.