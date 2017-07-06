Officials estimate more than 5,000 acres burned in Rattlesnake Hills FirePosted: Updated:
New program gives kids the chance to learn soccer, for free
A new program has dribbled its way to Y-Pal in Yakima.
Officials estimate more than 5,000 acres burned in Rattlesnake Hills Fire
More than 100 firefighters are battling the Rattlesnake Hills Fire.
WDFW monitors surviving pygmy rabbits after wildfire overruns breeding enclosure
Wildlife managers are monitoring 32 endangered pygmy rabbits evacuated from a state-managed breeding facility scorched by a wildfire last week in Douglas County near Quincy.
Four-vehicle, head-on collision caused by distracted driver
A distracted driver picking something up off her car floor was the cause of a four-vehicle, head-on injury collision.
Protect your pet's feet from the heat
Temperatures nearing or surpassing the century mark in the Inland Northwest this week prompts the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine to issue a hot pavement advisory for pets.
Selah students describe their trip of a lifetime to D.C. and New York
Learning about history in school can be hard for kids to relate to, because they didn't experience it.
Body found in Yakima pond identified as 45-year-old woman
Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Yakima pond on Monday.
Local doctors say sleep problems and heart disease go 'hand-in-hand'
We spend a third of our lives sleeping, and not getting enough z's could have some serious health risks.
Two Sheriff's officers retire after 30 years
Deputy Dan Jonassen and Transport Officer Bert Marx both retired in June from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office after 30 years serving the citizens of Kittitas County.
Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients
Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2017.
