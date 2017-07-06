Rattlesnake Ridge Fire threatens homes in East Valley

UPDATE 7:48AM -

EAST VALLEY, WA - Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the 4th alarm brush fire has burned 3,000 to 5,000 acres and is 0% contained. No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been damaged. Several homes are still being threatened.

Helicopters have been called out to help fight the flames.

EAST VALLEY, WA - Firefighters are trying to get control of a third alarm brush threatening homes in East Valley. It started near the 3200 Block of Thorp Road around 11 Wednesday night.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the fire has burned about 2,000 acres since starting. There are are no mandatory evacuations in place but firefighters are strongly encouraging people to leave the area. There is full structure protection in place for homes in the area.

Red Cross had an emergency shelter set up at Roosevelt Elementary school, but they have since closed it.

