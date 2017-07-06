CRIME STOPPERS: Ian Michael Shipp aka "Casper"

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ian Michael Shipp, a.k.a. "Casper".

Shipp's last known residence city in Pasco. He is 31 years old (DOB: 09/06/1985), white, 5'11", 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has "Shelby Edwards" tattooed on the left side of his neck, "Heavenly" tattooed on his right hand, and additional tattoos on his arms and legs.

His charges include escape from community custody and charges of conspiracy delivery/possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.

You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can report this information by calling 800 222 8477. Details about rewards and other wanted persons is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.