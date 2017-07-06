Four-vehicle, head-on collision caused by distracted driver

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - A distracted driver picking something up off her car floor was the cause of a four-vehicle, head-on injury collision.

A 59-year-old female was driving west on Terrace Heights Drive from Butterfield Road in a Mitsubishi Galant. This driver was carting an object in her lap while she was driving. The female dropped the object down between her feet and when she reached down to pick the object up, this caused the driver to steer/veer to the left and into eastbound traffic. Her vehicle struck the driver’s side of a 2003 Oldsmobile which was headed east.

After hitting the Oldsmobile, the Galant continued towards the west, still in the eastbound lane where the front of the Galant struck the front of a 2017 Ford F-150, head-on.

A fourth vehicle, a 2010 Ford Fusion, which was behind the Ford pickup and driven by a 25-year-old female, attempted to avoid the pick-up but was not able to do so. The right front of her vehicle struck the right rear of the pickup.

The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup and the 56-year-old female in the pickup complained of chest/neck and neck pain and were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The Oldsmobile sustained heavy damage along the driver’s side of the vehicle and was considered a total loss.

Both the front of the Galant and the F-150 pickup sustained heavy front end damage form the head-on impact and considered totaled.

The Ford Fusion sustained heavy damage to the right front of the vehicle.

All individuals were wearing seat belts.

No intoxicants were involved.

The female driver in the Galant was cited for Neglect Driving.