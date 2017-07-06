Posted on 7/6/17

ANCHOR/REPORTER/PRODUCER F/T

Telemundo/KNDU is looking for a Full-Time Anchor/Reporter/Producer.

Produce and anchor a 30 minute Spanish newscast. Serve as a news reporter on KNDU as needed…gather video and interviews along with editing. Recite weather graphics in Spanish, present news stories on camera in a professional manner during the assigned newscasts. Must be proficient in the interpretation of live news coverage (ad-libbing). Be capable of working in a self-directed environment. Must be able to exercise editorial control over content to be consistent with station’s values. Represent station at community events. You aren’t just an Anchor, you are a leader in the newsroom. Conduct yourself as a team player at all times. Send your resume and clips to Jana Gray, News Director. Jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com EOE, Women and minorities encouraged to apply.