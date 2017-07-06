Search warrant served for deadly reptiles in residential California neighborhood

Search warrant served for deadly reptiles in residential California neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
/
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Protect your pet's feet from the heat
Protect your pet's feet from the heat
Temperatures nearing or surpassing the century mark in the Inland Northwest this week prompts the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine to issue a hot pavement advisory for pets.More >>
Temperatures nearing or surpassing the century mark in the Inland Northwest this week prompts the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine to issue a hot pavement advisory for pets.More >>
Silver Dollar Fire now 100% contained
Silver Dollar Fire now 100% contained
Working in the temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, firefighters continued securing the fire perimeter and extinguishing smoldering debris within containment lines.More >>
Working in the temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, firefighters continued securing the fire perimeter and extinguishing smoldering debris within containment lines.More >>
Garbage in Yakima River
Garbage in Yakima River
Reiboldt sentenced
Reiboldt sentenced
Foul baseball collector
Foul baseball collector
Authorities looking for drone pilot
Authorities looking for drone pilot
Man shot by cop dies
Man shot by cop dies
Anthem singer
Anthem singer