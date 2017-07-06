Search warrant served for deadly reptiles in residential California neighborhood

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - This morning the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), with assistance from multiple agencies is serving search warrants at a residence in the City of Thousand Oaks and at a rural property in unincorporated Ventura County near Thousand Oaks. DACC is a contract service provider to the City of Thousand Oaks.

It had come to DACC's attention that a CDFW Restricted Species Permit holder was potentially in violation of the conditions of the permit to possess dozens of very dangerous and highly regulated species of reptiles. It appears that, despite the multiple levels of permits, approvals, and periodic inspections required, the permit holder was housing deadly venomous snakes in an unauthorized, densely populated, residential neighborhood, and in such a manner that they posed a substantial risk to public safety. All of the agencies involved share serious concerns for the potential that some unsuspecting person or pet may be injured or killed as a result of the failure to maintain these restricted species as required, and are working together to identify and remove the hazard.

After the second appearance of a cobra in a residential neighborhood in three years, DACC began a criminal investigation. That led to the issuance of two search warrants. Because the warrants are still in-progress few details can be released at this time. It is unknown at this early stage whether criminal charges will be filed or exactly how many of which species will be found.