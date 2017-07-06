Stay safe in the heat

RICHLAND, WA - Temperatures are quickly becoming unbearable around the region right now, so we decided to do a little experiment.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went around local parks today with a temperature gun, and found that the numbers were staggering. The hottest thing the temperature gun recorded today was a slide at Howard Amon Park at a whopping 142 degrees.

Jaclyn spoke with one mom today, who said this past winter is looking pretty good right about now.

"It's ridiculous," said Macey Dailey. "Half of the time the kids won't go on the slide unless they have a towel, or their shorts are all wet. It's crazy hot, it's ridiculous. I'm ready for summer to calm down. It just started and I'm almost ready for winter again."

A few tips for this extreme heat: first and foremost, stay hydrated. You also don't want to be in the sun for too long. Everyone Jaclyn saw at the park today has either been camping out under the trees or hanging out in the river.

Another thing to keep in mind: heat-related illnesses are serious business, so if you start to sweat heavily or feel dizzy or nauseous, it's time to take a break from the sun.