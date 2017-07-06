New program gives kids the chance to learn soccer, for free

YAKIMA, WA - A new program has dribbled its way to Y-Pal in Yakima. The non-profit is now offering soccer, and it's completely free.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon learned that for the next five weeks, children in Yakima can learn to play soccer for free.

"Kids playing soccer...it's not based on what they can't do, it is just to learn and have fun."

The program is part of Y-Pal, an organization that provides services for youth. Sozo Sports Complex and Soccer Team Yakima United partnered up with them.

"First they learn to enjoy themselves and also discipline. We say you have to be here at 5, so we teach them to be here right at 5 o'clock."

The program is for children ages 5 to 13. It offers something different for all skill levels.

To enroll a child, you can call Y-Pal at 575-6180 or visit their office.

The program takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the basketball courts in Miller Park.