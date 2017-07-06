Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your driver swing

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about perfecting driver shots.

"Today we're going to talk about hitting the toughest club in the back...that whole 'drive for show, putt for dough' thing," Kristina said. "I mean, you've gotta be able to hit the driver too!"

"No question," Thorsnes agreed. "Ben Hogan always said if you can't hit your driver, you're not going to play very well."

"Exactly, especially at a course like this; there's fescue all over the place, there's bunkers galore...you don't wanna be off the fairway!"

"Exactly," Thorsnes said.

"Well, give me some tips as to the best way to practice your driver and to ensure a good shot when you're on the course."

"There's a couple big mistakes that I think people make. Number one; we're on the range again, and when we practice, we cheat."