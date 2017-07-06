Interview with NFL Hall of Famer, "Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Interview with NFL Hall of Famer, "Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly

Posted: Updated:

Our sportscaster Rob Jesselson got the chance to interview NFL Hall of Famer Bob Lilly, known to his fans as "Mr. Cowboy". Watch part of the interview above.

"Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly is in the area attending his 60th high school reunion in Pendleton, where he played football. He had a hall of fame NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures