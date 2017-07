Third person in state dies from Hantavirus

SPOKANE, WA - A Spokane County man in his 50's has died from complications of the Hantavirus. Health officials say the man likely came in contact with the virus inside a barn in Adams County.

The Washington Department of Health says this is the state's fifth case of the disease this year and the third death. This is the larges amount of cases in the state since 1999.

Hantavirus is caused by infection, usually spread by mouse droppings.