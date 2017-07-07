Investigators trying to figure out what started suspicious fire in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Police are trying to figure out what started an early morning fire at an empty apartment complex early Friday morning. It happened on the 2200 Block of West Henry Place.

The same building had partially burned about a year ago and was boarded up while it was being rebuilt.

Luckily no one was inside and no one got hurt. Police found a discarded lumber pile next to the back wall and inside the building.

If you know anything about this fire you should call Pasco Police at (509) 545-3421.

(Photo Courtesy of Pasco Police Facebook Page)