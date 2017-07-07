Authorities investigating crash that killed both drivers near Pateros

PATEROS, WA - On July 6th around 11:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-153 veered across the center line into the southbound lane, striking another vehicle and killing both drivers.

25-year-old Kenneth W. Fennix of Zillah was traveling northbound on SR-153 about 8 miles north of Pateros with passenger 34-year-old Richard A. Hayland of Yakima when their vehicle veered across the center line and struck a vehicle in the southbound lane.

Fennix's vehicle came to a rest blocking both lanes, and the other vehicle came to a rest off the roadway. Both Fennix and the other driver, 60-year-old Steve G. Osburn of Clarkston, were declared deceased at the scene. Hayland was injured and transported to Three Rivers Hospital.

The roadway was closed for seven hours while the scene was cleared.

All three involved had been wearing seat belts. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The cause is currently under investigation and no charges have been filed.