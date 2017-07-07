Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits

WEST RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland. Here, reporter Jaclyn Selesky found a diamond in the rough...a distillery among hundreds of wineries.

Black Heron Spirits is doing things a little differently, making vodka, bourbon, lemoncello...you name it. They're one of only two distilleries in the Tri-Cities, and what's unique about them is that their raw products like corn and barley are grown right here in Washington state.

"We're not a big corporation and have no desires to be a mega-distillery," said Mark Williams with Black Heron Spirits. "We just enjoy what we do in producing locally, hand-crafted spirits."

If you're interested in checking out how this local gem makes their spirits, they're open on Friday and Saturday afternoons.