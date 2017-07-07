New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.

Right now, the construction on the school is just about done. It's been three years in the making, and the school will open up its doors in August.

What makes the school unique is that it will use a newer approach to learning called STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Libby Middle School officials say this will encourage creativity and help students reach their learning goals. They'll also get a Chromebook that they'll use throughout the school year.

This will be the district's fourth middle school and is expected to house 800 students when it opens next month.