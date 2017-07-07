Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop

WEST RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.

Melissa Nissen was born and raised in Tri-Cities, so she combined her love for her community with her love of baking with Tsp Bakeshop in West Richland.

She bought the shop three years ago because she knew it was going to become a staple in West Richland...a community which she says has done nothing but embrace her and her sweet treats.

"I like that it's this small feel but with a big mindset," Nissen said. "So they're very supportive of small businesses and they encourage the growth."

If you can't make it to the bake shop in West Richland, don't worry. They're in a lot of local restaurants and coffee shops like Roasters.

They do weddings, custom cakes, and more. They say, 'you dream it, they bake it'. Nissen says their number one seller is their macaroons.