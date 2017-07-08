One man dead after WSP-involved shooting

THURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop.

That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for a traffic stop near Carpenter Road in Thurston County.

The man got out of the car, refused to obey trooper commands, then revealed a knife, and started making threatening gestures toward the trooper.

It was after this that the trooper fired at the man, who died at the scene.

This case is still under investigation. we'll update you with more details as soon as we get them.