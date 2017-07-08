Body found in Moses LakePosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Body found in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.More >>
One man dead after WSP-involved shooting
THURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop. That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for...More >>
Hometown Proud at Tsp Bakeshop
Leona Libby MS
Hometown Proud: Black Heron Spirits
Hottest and coldest jobs
Temperatures rising
Garbage in Yakima River
