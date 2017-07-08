Body found in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near Road E.2-Northeast and McConihe Road Northeast.

Sheriff’s Marine Patrol deputies and detectives recovered the body near where Pando’s car was found.

The body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will confirm the identity and complete an autopsy. Pando’s family has been notified of the discovery.

