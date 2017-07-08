Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% contained

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- The Coyote Creek Fire began around 9:30 Friday night, and so far, is somewhere between 50-60% contained.

The fire was threatening homes in the area, and caused level three evacuations for 100 houses.

As Tim McKern, from the Northwest Incident Management Team, told NBC Right Now, one structure, a barn, was lost in the fire. The good news is that, now, all evacuations and warnings have been completely lifted.

Firefighters are hoping to have the fire completely contained by Sunday.