Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% containedPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% contained
Coyote Creek Fire 50-50% contained
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- The Coyote Creek Fire began around 9:30 Friday night, and so far, is somewhere between 50-60% contained. The fire was threatening homes in the area, and caused level three evacuations for 100 houses.More >>
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- The Coyote Creek Fire began around 9:30 Friday night, and so far, is somewhere between 50-60% contained. The fire was threatening homes in the area, and caused level three evacuations for 100 houses.More >>
Body found in Moses Lake
Body found in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.More >>
MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.More >>
One man dead after WSP-involved shooting
One man dead after WSP-involved shootingTHURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop. That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for...More >>THURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop. That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for...More >>
Little Animals Safety
Little Animals Safety
Coyote Creek Fire Updates
Coyote Creek Fire Updates
Hometown Proud at Tsp Bakeshop
Hometown Proud at Tsp Bakeshop
Leona Libby MS
Leona Libby MS
Hometown Proud: Black Heron Spirits
Hometown Proud: Black Heron Spirits