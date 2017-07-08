Coyote Creek Fire fully contained

Coyote Creek Fire fully containedPosted: Updated:
/
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Firefighters investigating house fire in Richland
Firefighters investigating house fire in Richland
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of a house fire, in which the smoke from it could be seen for miles Sunday.More >>
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of a house fire, in which the smoke from it could be seen for miles Sunday.More >>
Police looking for arson and car theft suspects
Police looking for arson and car theft suspects
Kennewick Police are still investigating an arson from over the weekend.More >>
Kennewick Police are still investigating an arson from over the weekend.More >>
Richland Police find missing man
Richland Police find missing man
Richland Police say Edwin McClanahan has been found safe.More >>
Richland Police say Edwin McClanahan has been found safe.More >>
Kennewick Arson Fire
Kennewick Arson Fire
House Fire on Winwood Lane in Richland
House Fire on Winwood Lane in Richland
Little Animals Safety
Little Animals Safety
Coyote Creek Fire Updates
Coyote Creek Fire Updates
Hometown Proud at Tsp Bakeshop
Hometown Proud at Tsp Bakeshop