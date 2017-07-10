Richland Police find missing man

UPDATE: Richland Police say Edwin McClanahan has been found safe.

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are looking for a man who left his home Sunday night and hasn't come back. Officers say Edwin McClanahan left his north Richland home around 7:00 p.m.

He was last seeen wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, and black knee high compression socks. McClanahan has dementia and should be wearing an emergency bracelet.

If you se him or know where he could be call 911 immediately.