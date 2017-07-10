Police looking for arson and car theft suspects

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still investigating an arson from over the weekend. Officers found a four door Dodge pick-up truck fully engulfed on the 700 Block of North Edison Street early Sunday morning.

The fire ended up burning an acre of land just before 2:00 a.m. but didn't damage any buildings and no one got hurt.

Police say the truck had been reported stolen about an hour earlier on the 2500 Block of West 4th Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw two young men, about 5'5" running from the scene wearing bandanas and carrying a gas can.

If you know anything you're asked to call police at (509) 628-0333.