New law doesn't require seniors to pass biology test to graduate

OLYMPIA, WA - High school seniors will no longer need to pass a biology test in order to graduate under legislation signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.



Seniors in the class of 2017 who had failed a biology exam but met other diploma requirements would graduate automatically. The class of 2017 had been the first class required to pass a biology exam. About 3,300 high school seniors failed it.



The new legislation signed by Inslee Friday is intended to give students more flexibility in meeting graduation requirements.



The Legislature unanimously approved House Bill 2224 on June 30.



The new law delays until 2021 the requirement that students pass a statewide biology test in order to graduate.



The legislation moves the state's standardized English and math assessments from the 11th grade to the 10th grade. It allows school districts to come up with alternative ways for students to demonstrate proficiency.