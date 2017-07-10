Firefighters investigating house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters are still investigating the cause of a house fire, in which the smoke from it could be seen for miles Sunday. It started on Windwood Lane in Richland.

Firefighters say they responded to a call from a man inside the house, saying he saw flames on the back deck. That man got out safely, but soon enough, the flames had fully engulfed the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire and police blocked off the road while they worked to get the flames out.

No word on what started the fire.