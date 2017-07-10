Art projects wanted for Fall/Winter 2017 Windows Alive! displays

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the fall/winter 2017 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! Project. The deadline for artists to submit an application is 5:00 pm on Monday, August 28th.

Notification letters will be mailed to the artists selected for the Fall/Winter display during the week of September 4th.

“The goal is to have the show ready for the First Friday, October 6th,” said coordinator Jane Milford Cooper.

An opening reception is planned October 6th to unveil the windows and open the exhibit to the public, Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins said. The art work will be displayed through February 2018.

This is the fifth season for the popular event, which enables talented artists and groups of artists to display their works and at the same time help invigorate empty downtown storefront windows. Artists residing in Yakima, Yakima County and elsewhere in Central Washington are invited to submit entries.

Following the selection process by the Yakima Arts Commission, 6 projects will be picked for the Fall/Winter 2017 display. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in the windows, which are primarily located along Yakima Avenue and on 3rd Street, will be paid a $250 stipend.

An application form and additional information concerning entry requirements are available at www.windowsalive.com. Questions about the project can be directed to Cooper at yakimawindows@gmail.com.

All types of art work are welcome, including paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculpture.

The current “Windows Alive!” installation began in March and will run through September 2017.

“Windows Alive!” was created by the Yakima Arts Commission, which serves as an advisory board to the Yakima City Council. The project is part of an ongoing effort to bring public art to downtown Yakima.