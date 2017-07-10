34 dogs, 2 chickens found stuffed inside feces-laden camper

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Humane Society posted the following information on their Facebook page on July 7.

"34, 2 and 95.

"34 dogs, 2 chickens and 95 degrees. That's what our Animal Control Officers were facing last night, dealing with a hoarding situation. They found the entire living space covered in feces, fleas and garbage. We will let the pictures speak for themselves.

"All animals are at the adoption center, receiving evaluation and necessary treatment. We are beyond grateful for everyone involved in saving these animals from these horrible living conditions. It was true team work, involving several of our amazing Animal Control Officers, who were at the scene until 12:30am, the police department, and shelter staff, who are ensuring they have a clean and safe place to stay.

"The YHS continues to work tirelessly every single day and is committed to ending animal suffering and cruelty.

"We want to ask you, our community, for your continued support. Dog food, monetary donations toward our medical fund, or anything else from our wish list, is highly needed and appreciated at this time in need. To view our wish list, or to make a donation: http://www.yakimahumane.org/donate/wish-list/"