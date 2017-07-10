Yakima Humane Society struggling to care for 34 dogs found in filthy RV

YAKIMA, WA - Last week, animal control discovered 34 dogs and two chickens being held in an RV.

"There were feces everywhere and with that many dogs in a such a small space that can be really dangerous," said Annie Flores, communications with Yakima Humane Society.

The find was made by police officers.

"At the time in the RV it was about 95 degrees so it's really hot, you can imagine all those animals, they didn't have enough water," said Flores.

With more than 30 dogs being taken to the humane society and limited space available, the fate of these dogs is unclear at the moment.

"These dogs that were brought in were over 30 animals, so that's already more than half the space," said Flores.

In Yakima, the dog control ordinance states that people in the city can only have 3 dogs. In the county the max is 6, depending on where you live. Those who don't comply could face animal cruelty and neglect charges.

On Thursday, the humane society will learn if the dogs will be transferred or put up for adoption. Meanwhile, you can make a donation to the humane society to help out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Humane Society posted the following information on their Facebook page on July 7.

"34, 2 and 95.

"34 dogs, 2 chickens and 95 degrees. That's what our Animal Control Officers were facing last night, dealing with a hoarding situation. They found the entire living space covered in feces, fleas and garbage. We will let the pictures speak for themselves.

"All animals are at the adoption center, receiving evaluation and necessary treatment. We are beyond grateful for everyone involved in saving these animals from these horrible living conditions. It was true team work, involving several of our amazing Animal Control Officers, who were at the scene until 12:30am, the police department, and shelter staff, who are ensuring they have a clean and safe place to stay.

"The YHS continues to work tirelessly every single day and is committed to ending animal suffering and cruelty.

"We want to ask you, our community, for your continued support. Dog food, monetary donations toward our medical fund, or anything else from our wish list, is highly needed and appreciated at this time in need. To view our wish list, or to make a donation: http://www.yakimahumane.org/donate/wish-list/"