26 arrested in online child predator sex sting operation

TRI-CITIES, WA - A major sting operation led by Washington State Patrol put more than two dozen men in jail. The suspects wanted to sexually assault children after meeting them online.

The majority of the 26 men who were arrested are from the Tri-Cities. Other suspects were from Tieton, Yakima, and Pendleton.

The five-day net nanny operation involved 12 law enforcement units, including WSP's Missing and Exploited Children's Task Force, Richland Police Department, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Officers went undercover on at least ten websites including Craigslist and Backpage, posing as underage children - or even more shocking - parents wanting to sell their children for sex.

Police say they got at least a thousand responses.

The 26 men who were arrested are between 20 and 75 years old and traveled to meet with who they thought were underage boys and girls. Now they could face charges including attempted rape of a child, sex abuse of a minor, and distribution of drugs to kids.

"Often times we think of ourselves here on an island and that we don't deal or have to deal with these big city crimes that you hear about on the west side of the state," said Chief Chris Skinner with Richland PD. "But we do, and this is a tremendous example of the types of crimes that are occurring every single day in our communities."

This is the eighth net nanny operation that's been done in the state in the past two years. So far, more than 100 people have been arrested, and police have also rescued 21 victims.

One of the most sickening things about this sting was police learning there are parents online offering adults the chance to have sex with their children. So can you protect your kids? Police say it all comes down to educating parents that these types of predators are out there, even in the Tri-Cities.

"Trust but verify what they're doing," said Lt. James Mjor with WSP. "These are kids, they're making decisions that adults should be making. 11-year-olds should not be making decisions to offer themselves to adults."

Police want to help so kids don't become victims. Next Wednesday, July 19, Richland PD is offering a free class at WSU Tri-Cities about the dangers kids face online, including what happens when kids share pictures on social media.

The Screenshot Series: Going Viral - A Parents' Guide is from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at WSU Tri-Cities, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland.

In addition to the 26 suspects that were arrested, 5 suspects have been identified as having access to children at risk of being abused. Additional follow-up investigations are currently underway to identify those children and arrange the appropriate assistance for any abuse they may have been exposed to.

RCW 9A.44.073 - Rape of a child in the first/second degree - attempt

RCW 69.50.406 - Distribution to persons under age of eighteen

RCW 9.68A.100 - Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

RCW 9.68A.070 - Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.050 - Dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.090 - Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

This is the eighth similar operation in Washington state since August 2015. The operation includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement. The "Net Nanny" series conducted throughout the state of Washington has netted a total of 115 arrests.

