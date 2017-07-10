CRIME STOPPERS: Geovanny Blanco

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Geovanny Blanco.

Blanco's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 21 years old (DOB: 08/26/95), white, 6'3", 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has praying hands tattooed on his left arm and "Unbreakable" tattooed on his right arm.

Blanco is wanted for a felony warrant out of Benton County for Failure to Comply with Community Supervision. Original Charge: Vehicle Theft and Criminal Trespass 1st.

