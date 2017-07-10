Memorial is re-dedicated to 4 fallen firefighters

WEST VALLEY, WA - 16 years ago, four firefighters lost their lives battling the 30 Mile Fire in Okanogan County. Today, their lives will be honored at the West Valley Fire Department.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon learned that the four firefighters who lost their lives in the 30 Mile Fire were all from our region. There was 30-year-old Tom Craven of Ellensburg, 21-year-old Devin Weaver of Yakima, 18-year-old Karen Fitzpatrick of Yakima, and 19-year-old Jessica Johnson, also from Yakima and a member of the West Valley Fire Department.

The plaque and flag are also dedicated to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in 9/11.