After her son passed away, grieving mother writes book to help others

PROSSER, WA - Life dealt one Prosser mother a serious blow when her son suddenly passed away. Now, she's the author of a book.

"The loss doesn't mean your world is ending, and losing him, my world stopped," said Kimberly Starr, author of 457 Days. "But writing about it and sharing my story, my world has started revolving again."

When Tom Starr suddenly passed away in 2015, his mom reacted in a way only a mother could. But unlike most, she wasn't at a loss for words. Starr started posting her thoughts and feelings on Facebook, and after getting so much love and support from the Prosser community, she decided to take it off of social media and put it down on paper.

"Writing each individual piece helped me essentially own what I was feeling," Starr said. "It forced me to come to terms with what I was experiencing, and writing it down kind of allowed me to let go of it. Until the next thing came up and so I would write another one."

457 Days is the title of her first published book. That's how many days, weeks, and months it took her to stop counting the day her world changed forever.

"I finally quit counting last week. But it was the number of days from when he died until the day we buried his ashes," explained Starr.

Through her grieving journey, she quickly realized she wasn't only helping herself heal, but helping other parents who are going through the same thing.

"I want to make a difference. I want his death to make a difference and I want to make a difference. And if that means burying my soul, and it's going to help people, then that's what I want to do."

You can buy 457 Days on Amazon. If you want to meet Starr in person, she is having a book signing on July 19th from 6 - 8 p.m. at Brewminatti in Prosser.