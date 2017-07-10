Glenn's Hometown News: A rustic past at The Brick saloon in Roslyn

ROSLYN, WA - In this edition of Hometown News, Glenn Cassie's travels took him back in time to the late 19th century and a town a bit off the beaten path. Here he discovered a saloon that has been in operation since President Grover Cleveland was in office.

We've all been to one. That old, rustic bar, complete with pool tables, vintage bar stools, and adorned with pictures and memorabilia from a time long ago.

But this place, called The Brick, in the heart of Roslyn, is truly something special. The town, located in central Washington, was founded back in 1886 as a coal mining town. A quick look around, and you'll notice that many of the original buildings still stand today. Including the home of the famous Brick saloon, which first opened its doors in 1889, and is Washington state's oldest continuously operating saloon. Larry Najar, the current owner, knew this place was unique when he first set foot in it.

"It was always really busy, always a line at the front door, in the evenings, when the music was on, and I just didn't think it was a bad investment," Larry said.

At nearly 10,000 square feet, The Brick has everything most rustic bars have - fun games, old-school furnishings, live music every weekend, great food, and a magnificent walk-up bar that was build and shipped from England back in 1889. For Randi Najar, general manager of The Brick and Larry's daughter, it's hard to put into words why this place is so special.

"There's something here that people just love when they walk in and they pass the word on, and they keep coming," Larry said.

And they've come from all over the world, including as far away as Germany.

"We're a destination location," Randi said. "People come here to go on vacation and bring their families here. They go to their cabins and have reunions or weddings here. It's just a social gathering."

Over the years, the charming saloon with its original tap heads still on display has boasted its fair share of famous clientele.

"We get Seahawks players that come in, and we've had a few sign our flag that's hanging at the end of the bar," said Randi.

The rich history of the place is fabulous...much of which is on display in every corner, including some of the original furniture made by the Sears and Roebuck Company, as well as a turn-of-the-century safe, and the original staircase that leads to the basement. But mostly, it's the people that make the place special.

"We know everyone in town and it's just like a big family."

And if you're thinking this saloon looks like something straight from an old Hollywood movie set, you wouldn't be entirely mistaken. The jail cells in the basement are leftovers from the set of an old Dick Van Dyke movie called 'The Runner Stumbles', that was filmed there in 1979. A fact that isn't lost on those who come from the big 5-star resort just a few miles down the road.

"We are so blessed to have Suncadia," Randi admitted. "We have so much business because of them."

So next time you're in central Washington, be sure to stop and grab a bite to eat at the authentic bar, and take a walk back in time while in Roslyn.

"There's just something about this town, that makes you never want to leave."

Another side note; the building got its name from the bricks in town that were used in the construction. But a fire decades ago forced the owners to cover the exterior with a fire retardant, covering most of it up.

If you've got an interesting story in your hometown, send Glenn a message at glenn.cassie@nbcrightnow.com.