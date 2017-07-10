Youtube sensation uses social influence to help local charity

KENNEWICK, WA.-- You might recognize Manda Leigh from her YouTube channel, or at least from her hot-pink hairdo. She's been vlogging for about six years, and has developed quite the following (over 200,000 subscribers)! She was even awarded a Silver Play-Button from YouTube after hitting the 100,000-subscriber mark.

But for Manda, the road to success was a long one.

"I dealt with bullies a lot going through school because I was the shy girl," Manda told KNDU. "Just over the years, doing YouTube, I feel so much more confident in myself."

It was only after deciding to put herself out on the internet that she finally had a voice of her own. Now, she's using that voice, and the influence that comes with it, to help out her hometown.

On Sunday, Manda teamed up with the Seattle Children's Hospital Bargain Boutique for a meet and greet. But she didn't just donate her time, she also donated a part of her closet for a cause that hit close to home.

"A couple years ago my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer." Manda said, "She is now cancer free!"

The day included autographs, pictures, treats, and giveaways, and for Manda and her mom, it was a special way of giving back.

If you'd like to check out Manda's YouTube page, you can see it right here!