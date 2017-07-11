Pasco Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery. It happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning at the Columbia Court Apartments near 24th Avenue and Ruby Street.

Officers tell NBC Right Now the suspect went up to two men, showed a gun and demanded their possessions before running eastbound on Ruby Street.

The suspect is described as a thin, Hispanic or black male around 5'10" tall.

PPD says if you see anything suspicious you should call them.

This is a developing story.