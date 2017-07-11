Man exposes himself to women in Pasco early Monday morning

PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a couple of women in Pasco Monday morning.

A woman told police she was riding her bike near the 11000 Block of Court Street when a Hispanic man in a red Dodge Durango pulled up and started asking questions. The man then exposed himself to her before driving off, this was right after 6:00 a.m. About ten minutes before this call, deputies got a similar call near Road 60 and Fenway.

The suspect is being described as Hispanic, in his 20's with some facial hair and a medium build.

If you know anything you should call (509) 545-3557.