Hermiston superintendent to report for active duty

HERMISTON, OR – On Monday, July 10, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fred Maiocco informed the Hermiston School Board that he is in receipt of official U.S. military orders, placing him on extended active duty as a member of the US Armed Forces. As a result, he requested a leave of absence from his duties as superintendent for purposes of military service.

Maiocco serves as a brigadier (one star) general in the US Army Reserve, and he is being ordered to active military service in late-July 2017 in support of US military operations in Europe. He will be assigned as the Commander, 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), a forward-deployed, consequence management and civil affairs unit based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Additionally, he will be dual-hatted as the deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), an active duty 2-star command coordinating logistical support to US forces based in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Maiocco has served as superintendent of the Hermiston School District since 2007. He is a 1986 graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and has been a member of the US military for over 30 years. He was previously deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 and Kuwait from 2011-12 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Maiocco estimated that his new deployment will last approximately 15-18 months, and he anticipates returning to Hermiston in late fall 2018.

The Hermiston School Board announced that it will select an interim superintendent to lead the district during Maiocco's absence. Interested candidates must possess a valid Oregon administrator's license and may inquire with Ms. Donna Thomas, human resources manager, at the school district administrative offices.