DOE to conduct aerial thermal imaging studies of Hanford site landfills

RICHLAND, WA – The Department of Energy Richland Operations Office will soon conduct aerial thermal imaging surveys to collect characterization data at the 200 Areas of the Hanford Site. These surveys continue an effort that started in 2015, when aerial radiological surveys were previously conducted.

The thermal data gathered this year, combined with the radiological data collected in 2015 and other methods of investigation, will help determine the extent of contamination and aid in developing future cleanup remedies for landfills in the inner area of the central plateau.

The flights will be conducted between 12:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., to avoid sunlight. The flights are anticipated to begin as soon as Tuesday, July 11, and will take approximately five days to complete. They will be conducted in a grid pattern.